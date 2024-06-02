Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Nelson Ceaser Earn Spot in EDGE Rotation?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
With an edge room having uncertain depth after no significant offseason additions to the group, can Nelson Ceaser earn a roster spot in Seattle?
Background
Ceaser was a 247 Sports three-star recruit out of Missouri City, TX, committing to the University of Houston as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He played in just six total games across his first two season in Houston due to a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 and preserving his redshirt season in 2019. He had an interesting path in college, starting 12 games at nose tackle in 2021 before ending up kicking outside to defensive end for the final two seasons after the departures of Payton Turner and Logan Hall to the NFL. Once he kicked outside, Ceaser's production went up significantly. Over his final two seasons, he accumulated 23.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks while also having an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a touchdown. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in late April.
Scheme Fit
At 6-3, 254 pounds, Ceaser fits best as a standup outside linebacker in head coach Mike Macdonald's 3-4 scheme. He does have some position flexibility with his experience having played nose tackle during the beginning of his college career, but lacks the size to play inside in the league. When Macdonald wants to be versatile, however, Ceaser will be a good asset to have with the ability to put his hand in the dirt on four-man fronts.
Best Case Scenario
Ceaser takes advantage of reps during training camp and the preseason by dominating in the run game with his power profile, outplaying returning veterans Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall. Ceaser's contact balance is superb and continues at the NFL level, especially in the running game. He also displays that his athletic testing was misleading and puts on a show in exhibition play to win a roster spot as a key rotational defender for Macdonald and company.
Worst Case Scenario
The poor athletic profile that Ceaser appeared to have entering the NFL Draft shows up on the field in August and hurts his performance on all levels. Struggling to shed blocks in the running game or generate a pass rush, the Seahawks cut him after the last exhibition game and he isn't retained as part of the practice squad either.
What to Expect in 2024
A power rusher on the edge who started out at nose tackle, Ceaser presents a unique player that could have some untapped potential as an edge rusher and plays with a relentless motor. However, his lack of athleticism is a bit concerning, especially with his stiffness around the edge, which will be a bigger problem if he isn't able to develop a better array of counter moves to go with his go-to bull rush power game.
Ceaser enters a Seahawks edge rusher room that has some question marks in it, particularly depth wise against the ground game. If they keep five edge rushers, a player with a profile like Ceaser could be really intriguing, especially since the Seahawks could use him as both a stack linebacker and in coverage, two things that he did at Houston. The practice squad is his most likely landing spot, but don't count him out for a spot on the 53-man roster either with the pressure on Taylor to perform.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis | Sunny Anderson | Mike Novitsky | Max Pincher | Easton Gibbs | Hayden Hatten | Garret Greenfield| Carlton Johnson| Matt Gotel |George Holani | Cody White | Ty Okada | Drake Thomas | McClendon Curtis | Easop Winston Jr.