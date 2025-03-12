Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 3 news and rumors

  • Is Aaron Rodgers still a possibility in Minnesota?
  • What about Cooper Kupp?
  • Will the Vikings spend big on any of the remaining top free agents?

Joe Nelson

Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah / Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
In this story:

The 2025 NFL league year begins Wednesday and with it will come the ability for players to sign contracts. Many of the handshake deals have been reported over the first two days of the league's legal negotiating period, including major additions for the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are some of the big stories we've been tracking the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the news and rumors keep coming. We'll be providing updates all day Wednesday, so check back for the latest.

8:02 a.m. — Vikings made Daniel Jones an offer

"They do seem, right now, to have their quarterback in J.J. McCarthy," Ian Rapoport said Wednesday morning on NFL Network. "Daniel Jones goes to Indianapolis, which they were in there, they made an offer. It became clear he was moving on from them."

7:56 a.m. — What's on deck today for the Vikings?

Notice how ESPN's Kevin Seifert is among the insiders who aren't quite ready to cross Aaron Rodgers off Minnesota's list? Interesting.

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News