Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 3 news and rumors
- Is Aaron Rodgers still a possibility in Minnesota?
- What about Cooper Kupp?
- Will the Vikings spend big on any of the remaining top free agents?
The 2025 NFL league year begins Wednesday and with it will come the ability for players to sign contracts. Many of the handshake deals have been reported over the first two days of the league's legal negotiating period, including major additions for the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are some of the big stories we've been tracking the past 48 hours.
- Minnesota Vikings 2025 depth chart: Updated look after free agency spending spree
- Aaron Rodgers to Steelers or Giants? Insider says 'don't rule out' the Vikings
- Reports: Vikings closing in on deal for 49ers DT Javon Hargrave
- Report: Vikings sign top free agent guard Will Fries to $88 million deal
- Report: Vikings sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen to three-year deal
- Vikings sign Pro Bowl corner Byron Murphy Jr. to monster contract
- Report: Vikings sign Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly to two-year deal
- Ex-Vikings pass rusher Pat Jones II signs two-year deal with Panthers
- Ex-Vikings Nick Mullens, Johnny Mundt following Udinski to Jacksonville
- Report: Vikings celebration leader Cam Bynum signs 4-year deal with Colts
- Reports: Sam Darnold signs three-year deal with Seattle Seahawks
- Report: Vikings signing ex-Colts, Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers to two-year deal
- Reports: Ex-Commanders DT Jonathan Allen visiting Vikings on Monday
Meanwhile, the news and rumors keep coming. We'll be providing updates all day Wednesday, so check back for the latest.
8:02 a.m. — Vikings made Daniel Jones an offer
"They do seem, right now, to have their quarterback in J.J. McCarthy," Ian Rapoport said Wednesday morning on NFL Network. "Daniel Jones goes to Indianapolis, which they were in there, they made an offer. It became clear he was moving on from them."
7:56 a.m. — What's on deck today for the Vikings?
Notice how ESPN's Kevin Seifert is among the insiders who aren't quite ready to cross Aaron Rodgers off Minnesota's list? Interesting.