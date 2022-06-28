Skip to main content

Penguins Prospect Kasper Bjorkqvist Signs Contract for Liiga's Karpat

The Pittsburgh Penguins may be losing one of their top prospects to his home country.

As the NHL offseason begins to ramp up, the Pittsburgh Penguins may be losing one of their top prospects to a European League.

It was announced that Penguins prospect Kasper Bjorkqvist has signed a contract to play with Oulun Kärpät of Finland’s Liiga.

It’s an interesting maneuver for the young forward who is a restricted free agent (RFA) this offseason, and could fight for a regular spot in the lineup.

Bjorkqvist signing with Karpat does not mean he is leaving the Penguins organization right away.

Thanks to the RFA status, the Penguins will be able to offer Bjorkqvist a contract that, if he accepts, will keep him in North America.

At the moment, Bjorkqvist is a top five forward prospect in the Penguins system and has seen NHL action in his young career.

General manager Ron Hextall said that Bjorkqvist could fight for a spot in the NHL lineup this upcoming season, and find success.

In his six game stint in the NHL in 2021-22, Bjorkqvist scored a goal while averaging just under 8:30 minutes of ice time.

The future is bright for Bjorkqvist and it would be a shame for the Penguins to lose him this early.

