Patrick Beverley Shades Jeremy Lin Discussing Decision to Join Rockets Years Ago
Former 12-year NBA point guard Patrick Beverley, now plying his trade for Israeli Basketball Premier League and EuroCup squad Hapoel Tel Aviv, wasn't always a sure thing in the world's most competitive league.
The 6-foot-2 Arkansas product left school early to start earning some professional coin, signing with Ukranian club Dnipro. He was eventually selected with to the Ukranian Basketball League (UBL) All-Star team, and wrapped up his tenure there averaging 16.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks a night.
Beverley was selected with the No. 42 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2009 NBA Draft, and saw his draft rights flipped to the Miami Heat the next day. He was cut from the roster ahead of the 2009-10 regular season, and opted to continue his career abroad.
He linked up with EuroLeague and Greek League club Olympiacos Piraeus, winning the Greek Club league championship. He then linked up with Russian club Spartak St. Petersburg for the 2010-11 season.
During his two years there, he was twice named to the Russia League All-Symbolic First Team, was a 2011 Russian League All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, was named the 2012 EuroCup MVP, and made the All-EuroCup First Team.
All Beverley's exploits abroad eventually drew the attention of NBA scouts once again, particularly David Griffin's front office with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Daryl Morey's group with the Houston Rockets. Beverley had his opportunity to return home to the U.S. at last.
During an interview with Rockets fan influencer Coy (@WickedCoy), Beverley explained why he ultimately chose to join the Rockets in 2012-13 instead of the Cavaliers.
“Signed in Russia — St. Petersburg, Russia. I played in Russia for two years and a half," Beverley said. "So then I leave Russia, the NBA wants me. I have a decision to make between the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets. Cleveland Cavaliers had Kyrie Irving. Yeah I don’t think I can beat him for a spot... During the midst of everything Moms moved to Houston. I open her up a nail salon before I even get there, so okay, Moms is there. J Lin [Jeremy Linn]'s the starting point guard [in Houston]. Yeah I can take that s---. Yeah let me get that... [Joined the] Rockets, J Lin, [I] took the spot.”
By 2013-14, Beverley had become Houston's permanent starter, averaging 10.2 points on .414/.361/.814 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals for the 54-28 Rockets. Lin, who had enjoyed a standout rookie season run with the New York Knicks in 2011-12 before signing a lucrative free agent deal in Houston, was demoted to a sixth man role.
Beverley was eventually named a four-time All-Defensive Teamer during his tenure in the league.
Lin hasn't played in the NBA since 2019. He's currently starring for the New Taipei Kings of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League.
