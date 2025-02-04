Blazers Center, Guard Recalled from G League Squad
A pair of Portland Trail Blazers standouts are returning to the Moda Center ahead of the club's clash against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
Per the club's PR account on X, Portland is pulling fourth-string center Duop Reath and reserve wing Rayan Rupert from its G League affiliate squad, the Rip City Remix.
The 21-29 Trail Blazers have rounded into fine form of late. Portland has won eight of its last 10 contests, and like Tuesday's competition is riding high on a four-game win streak. Indiana is currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-20 record, and looking to gain further ground on the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks (33-17).
More Trail Blazers: Michael Jordan's Son Arrested with Multiple Charges
Reath has been bandied about in trade rumors throughout this season, after falling out of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation when Portland drafted rookie center Donovan Clingan out of the University of Connecticut with the No. 7 overall pick.
More Ball Around: Blazers Send Center Down to G League Ahead of Matchup with Suns
The 6-foot-11 big man had an impressive rookie season as a 27-year-old in 2023-24. Thanks expected reserve center Robert Williams being sidelined for most of the year, Reath became Deandre Ayton's primary backup. He averaged 9.1 points on .461/.359/.742 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals a night in his 68 games for Portland (20 starts).
In 2024-25, however, Reath is an afterthought. He's appeared in just 24 of the team's 53 games so far, averaging a scant 2.2 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per night as the Trail Blazers' fourth-stringer at the position.
Rupert is an intriguing work-in-progress as a player, but may be more of a long-term Portland piece than Reath, depending on whether or not the team decides to trade veteran wings like Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant and clear out a path for its younger players.
This season, the 6-foot-6 swingman is averaging 2.6 points while slashing .416/.286/.722, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.5 dimes per bout.
More Ball Around:
Metta Sandiford-Artest Compares Western Conference All-Star to Modern Day Pau Gasol
Will Jimmy Butler Legacy with Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Ccomments?
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.