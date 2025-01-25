Bronny James Shines Again in G League, Dropping Career-High Points
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James took the court last night for the South Bay Lakers in the G League and put up one of his best games of the year. James finished the night with a career-high in points. He dropped 31 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the contest.
South Bay won the game against the Rip City Remix by a score of 122-110. It was a complete game for South Bay but James was the catalyst for the team throughout the contest.
After the game, the rookie guard was humble and just reflected on his journey so far. James explained that he has been having fun and is just grateful for it all.
"I am having fun. Any time I'm playing basketball, any time I'm out here breathing, any time I'm out here walking ... I'm grateful for everything."
James has been shuffling back and forth between the NBA and the G League as he continues his development plan. The Lakers believe that he can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level but he still has work to do on his overall game.
The rookie has been putting together more consistent performances like this one against Rip City of late. After a slow start to his career, James has seemed to put things together and he has been impressing those at the G League level.
James is seen as more of a long-term project player for Los Angeles but he has shown signs of improvement in time. His defensive skills have come over with him from his college days and the Lakers have been enthusiastic about his potential on that end of the floor.
Despite all the criticism that has come his way, James has continued to just keep his head down and play basketball. His development is of the utmost importance to the Lakers and they will keep giving him chances to thrive at both levels of play.
