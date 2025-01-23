Bronny James Turns Down G League Invite for All-Star Game
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, who also plays for the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, has turned down an invitation to play in the NBA All-Star weekend as one of the players in the Rising Stars game.
Additionally, both Bronny and his father, Lakers forward LeBron James, have declined to participate in the Skills Challenge portion of the NBA All-Star Weekend.
Despite this, LeBron James is expected to make his 21st consecutive appearance as an NBA All-Star next month.
Bronny James has faced the scrutiny of countless NBA fans, analysts, and experts ever since he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, eventually being selected by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the second round.
Despite making history by playing with his father, Bronny's NBA career hasn't exactly been stellar. Across 11 games, he has averaged 2.3 minutes played, 0.4 points, 0.3 assists, 0.2 total rebounds, 0.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game.
However, he has performed much better in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Across nine games, Bronny has averaged 27.9 minutes played, 14.7 points, 4.4 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
Bronny's strongest G League performance came against the Valley Suns where he recorded 30 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.
Meanwhile, LeBron James is a basketball legend, having played in the NBA since he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In his 22 year career, LeBron has received numerous accolades and set countless records, including the most points scored in NBA history (41,376).
LeBron is a four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, named to 20 All-NBA teams, NBA Rookie of the Year for 2003, and the inaugural NBA Cup MVP.
At 40 years old, LeBron is currently averaging 23.7 points, nine assists, 7.5 total rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 38 games. He has helped lead the Lakers to a 23-18 record that puts them in fifth place in the Western Conference.
