Former Mavericks Center Joins Lakers G League Team

The South Bay Lakers have made a significant move by re-signing former Dallas Mavericks center Kylor Kelley, who has spent a portion of his basketball career in the G League.
Known for his impressive defensive capabilities, Kelley adds a strong presence to South Bay's roster for the upcoming season.
Kelley’s basketball journey began in Gervais, Oregon, where he first caught attention for his size and shot-blocking ability. Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, Kelley quickly became a force on the court, both as a shot blocker and rebounder.
His college career at Oregon State University further demonstrated his defensive prowess, earning him two consecutive selections to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (2019, 2020). During his time with the Beavers, Kelley averaged nearly 3 blocks per game and became one of the most formidable defensive players in the conference.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Kelley began his professional career with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. His time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate proved fruitful, and in the 2024-25 season, he solidified his role as a key player.
Over 9 regular-season games, Kelley averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, all while shooting an impressive 63.5 percent from the field. His impact was further evident in the Tip-off Tournament, where he averaged 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, leading South Bay in both blocks and rebounds.
Kelley’s defense was recognized league-wide when he was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team for the 2023-24 season. He led the G League in blocks per game (2.86) and total blocks (83), a testament to his shot-blocking instincts and ability to protect the rim.
This skill set is invaluable for any team looking to bolster its defense, and it is clear that Kelley has found his niche as a rim protector and rebounder.
In 2024, Kelley earned a Two-Way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, where he was able to showcase his defensive skill at the NBA level.
Although his time with the Mavericks was brief, his standout performances in the G League gave him the opportunity to earn this contract. Following his stint with Dallas, Kelley returns to the South Bay Lakers, bringing with him not only his shot-blocking and rebounding abilities but also experience at the NBA level.
Kelley’s return to the South Bay Lakers provides the team with a strong defensive anchor in the paint.
His ability to dominate on the boards and protect the rim will give South Bay an edge in both offensive and defensive situations.
With his raw athleticism and knack for blocking shots, Kelley is poised to make an even greater impact in his second stint with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, helping the team contend for a championship in the coming season.
