Former South Bay Lakers Center Signs NBA Contract With Mavericks
Former South Bay Lakers’ Kylor Kelley’s journey to the NBA has taken another exciting turn, as the Dallas Mavericks have called up the center for the remainder of the season.
Kelley, who has been a standout performer in the G League this year, joins a Mavericks team in need of depth at the center position. With Dallas' frontcourt facing injuries and a lack of consistency, Kelley's arrival could help fill a much-needed gap in the paint for the Mavericks.
More Ball Around: Gilbert Arenas' Son to Play in McDonalds All-American Game
This season, Kelley has made his mark with South Bay, averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His ability to dominate the boards and provide a physical presence on both ends of the floor has made him one of the key contributors for the Lakers.
The Mavericks, despite having a high-powered backcourt with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, have struggled to find stability at center. Injuries have plagued Dallas’ frontcourt, with players like Derek Lively II missing significant playing time due to injury.
Kelley’s strong, defensively sound play could help provide that stability and bolster the team’s frontcourt rotation.
At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Kelley brings an ideal combination of size and athleticism for a modern center. Known for his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities, Kelley is a strong presence in the paint.
His defensive versatility could allow him to play an important role for Dallas in key matchups, particularly where rebounding and rim protection are crucial. While he’s not expected to play a major starring role immediately, Kelley’s skills should help Dallas improve in areas where they've been vulnerable, especially in games that demand physicality and defensive consistency.
More Ball Around: Bronny James Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers Game vs Hornets
Kelley’s path to the NBA has been one of hard work and determination.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Kelley briefly took his talents to the G League, signing with the Austin Spurs. His time in the G League has allowed him to hone his skills further, earning recognition for his rebounding, defense, and ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor.
He then transitioned to Europe, playing a stint for the London Lions.
Now, after a strong season with the Lakers, Kylor Kelley gets his opportunity to showcase his abilities at the NBA level with the Mavericks. With Dallas seeking to solidify their center position, Kelley’s call-up could be just what the team needs as they look to make a push toward the playoffs.
More Ball Around:
G League Guard Makes Case For Celtics to Call Him to NBA
Ball Around Notes: Nick Young Gets Trolled, Former NBA Center Signs Overseas, More
For more news on Ball Around, visit Ball Around on SI