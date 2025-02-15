Former Westchester Knicks Guard Signs Two-Way Deal With Hornets
On February 12, 2025, the Charlotte Hornets made a significant move by signing former Westchester Knicks guard Damion Baugh to a two-way contract.
The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, highlights the Hornets’ strategic approach to bolstering their roster amid a challenging season.
Baugh, a standout performer in the G League, has demonstrated his versatility and ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, which could be crucial for a team like Charlotte, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play.
More Ball Around: Bucks Forward Lands Adidas Shoe Deal Ahead of NBA All-Star Appearance
Baugh, who has been impressive in the G League this season, appeared in 35 games for the Westchester Knicks, averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.7 steals. His all-around game and ability to contribute in multiple areas make him an appealing option for a Hornets team missing key players.
Charlotte has had a difficult season, sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record. Injuries to franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball, along with Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, have caused significant disruptions to the team’s performance.
As a result, the Hornets have had to rely on younger, less experienced players, which has led to inconsistency on both sides of the ball.
More Ball Around: Shaq Agrees to Massive Contract With TNT Paying Him Over $15M Per Year: Report
Baugh’s addition could help address some of the team's needs.
His ability to facilitate offense, as evidenced by his 8.1 assists per game, could alleviate some of the pressure on Ball’s return, while his solid defense and rebounding could bolster a Hornets squad that has struggled defensively.
Baugh shined in his debut performance for Charlotte, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds.
His two-way contract also gives Charlotte the flexibility to develop him further, while still maintaining roster space for their more established players.
For Baugh, signing a two-way contract represents a significant opportunity to earn a permanent spot in the NBA.
Two-way players are often in a position to showcase their skills in the G League while being called up to the NBA for limited minutes. Baugh, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors during his senior year at Texas Christian University, will be hoping to make the most of this chance.
His strong play in the G League, including his Winter Showcase MVP award, suggests he has the potential to stick with an NBA team if he continues to improve.
For a player like Baugh, consistency, hard work, and continued development in both the G League and NBA environments can lead to a permanent roster spot.
A solid stretch of play, combined with the Hornets’ current need for depth, could allow him to become a fixture in Charlotte’s backcourt in the future.
For now, Baugh will focus on proving himself, knowing that a two-way contract could be the stepping stone to a long-term NBA career.
More Ball Around:
NCAA Star Flau'jae Johnson Set to Release First R&B Album
Ball Around Notes: Carmelo Heads to Broadcasting, Kevin Durant Future Plans, More
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.