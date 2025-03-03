G League Star Mac McClung Expected to Continue Playing Through Significant Injury
Mac McClung is known for using his talent to do incredible athletic feats.
From winning the Slam Dunk Contest three consecutive years to dazzling the G League with his elevated play, McClung is preparing to do something that will leave fans puzzled.
More news: Chandler Parsons Offers Wild Take on Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson
While playing for the Osceola Magic Sunday, McClung broke his right thumb in a game against the Chicago Bulls G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. The 26-year-old is preparing to play through the injury and continue his quest to make it to an NBA roster one day.
In an era of basketball where load management and rest sideline countless stars, to see someone so hungry to reach the next level of the sport is inspiring as this move will take immense care to not further injure his hand.
As McClung keeps up his dreams of making it to a roster, he has been doing all the right things in G League play this season.
The 6-2 guard is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in Osceola.
McClung has only logged five total NBA games in his three seasons since starting his professional basketball career.
More news: DeMarcus Cousins Believes Luka Doncic Still Has 'Emotional Weight' Due to Being Traded
In his collegiate career, McClung spent his first two seasons at Georgetown University before transfering to Texas Tech for his Junior year. He would start playing professionally the following season, foregoing his senior year.
In those three seasons, McClung dropped 14.7 points 2.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 79 total games.
McClung can be a player who provides an instant spark off the bench for any team, not just with his athleticism, but his demonstrated scoring ability. Many teams in the NBA can use a player like him if not for a longer-term contract, at least for a chance to prove himself on a 10-day deal.
More news: Bronny James Almost Drops Epic Triple-Double in G League Loss to Salt Lake Carmelo Anthony Predicts Surprising Landing Spot For Suns Star Kevin Durant Matt Barnes Admits Where LeBron James Was Better Than Kobe Bryant
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.