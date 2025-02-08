Latest Injury Update on Bronny James Following Hard Fall in G League Game
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James took a hard fall during the South Bay Lakers G League game on Friday. However, it seems that James avoided any major injury as he was able to get up on his own.
It looked like James slipped from the rim on a dunk and took a hard fall onto the floor. But thankfully, he seems to be okay after it all.
Despite the fall, James was very good for South Bay once again. His play helped the team get a big win over the Valley Suns by a score of 122-104.
In the game, James played 32 minutes and was very effective during his time on the court. The rookie guard posted 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal to help lift South Bay to the victory.
James has slowly started to put it all together while playing in the G League. After a slow start to the year, the second-round draft pick has started to show what he can do while on the floor.
His offensive game has taken a massive step up from where it was and he is now a walking highlight during games. The Lakers have to be impressed with the overall growth of James throughout the season so far.
Los Angeles believes that the rookie can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level, given his skill set. James is strong on defense and has good instincts whenever going up against opponents.
This carried over from his college days and he has shown out while in the G League. But despite the success that he has seen in the G League, James is still far away from being an everyday type of player in the NBA.
If James continues this level of progression, the Lakers may elect to give him more playing time with the main team. But until he proves he can be consistent, the majority of his time will be spent in the G League.
