LiAngelo Ball to Perform at All-Star Weekend in First Televised Show
One-time Greensboro Storm standout guard LiAngelo Ball is embracing his burgeoning rap career.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the 6-foot-5 guard, brother to Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo and All-Star Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo, is set to perform at Chase Center in San Francisco as part of All-Star Weekend's Saturday night festivities.
As Charania notes, this will mark his live debut as a musician.
Although Lonzo and LaMelo were both top-three picks in the 2017 NBA Draft and the 2020 NBA Draft, respectively, LiAngelo was never as highly-regarded a prospect.
Following a brief preseason stint at UCLA, he joined former Lithuanian pro club Prienai.
More Ball Around: Metta Sandiford-Artest Compares West All-Star to Being modern-Day Pau Gasol
He went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, and subsequently his father's team the Los Angeles Ballers.
Ball signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, as a practice player ahead of the ill-fated 2019-20 season. The Blue then signed him to a G League deal in March 2020. The club played just one game before the G League season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ball inked a training camp preseason deal ahead of the 2020-21 with the Detroit Pistons, but was cut.
More Ball Around: Nate Robinson Announces He Will Finally Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
He eventually resurfaced in the G League. After youngest brother LaMelo was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 (behind James Wiseman), LiAngelo was brought in for a summer workout, and earned a spot on the club's Summer League roster. He eventually was selected with the Hornets' NBAGL affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, with the No. 14 pick in the G League Draft. He played for the club between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
That first year with the Swarm, he averaged 5.6 points on .461/.405/.600 shooting splits and 1.4 boards across 36 combined Tip-Off Tournament and regular season bids. He suited up for 14 games in 2022-23, averaging 5.0 points on a .366/.327/.333 slash line, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 assists a night.
Most recently, he played for Mexican club Astros de Jalisco in 2024.
But LiAngelo really made a splash in January when he released his debut hip-hop single "Tweaker," under the moniker GELO.
The song, clearly inspired by 1990s and 2000s Southern rap, was an instant smash, lighting up locker rooms across multiple sports. It hit No. 29 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, and No. 7 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It's also charted in Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.
More Ball Around:
Blazers Center, Guard Recalled from G League Squad.
Michael Jordan's Son Arrested with Multiple Charges
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.