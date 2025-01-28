NBA Releases G League Standouts for Rising Stars Roster
The NBA All-Star Game is going to look a little different this year, and might even feature G League stars.
The new format came after longtime media scrutiny and a history of lopsided scores. What was a competitive scrimmage against the game's greatest was slowly turning into a cardio session for the basketball world's elite.
After switching from the Eastern Conference against Western Conference format to the two leading vote-getters as team captains, to then back to the conference on conference play, the 2024 All-Star Game saw a 211-186 victory by the East.
Changes have had to be made, especially to avoid criticism from the game's top pundits and fans alike. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN was especially critical.
"If they don't show up [to] this and give some effort, I say do away with the whole damn All Star Weekend." Smith continued, "I have picked up the phone and called executives for [the] network, as well as the NBA because that's how serious I am about it."
The new All-Star Game format next month will feature a mini-tournament comprised of four teams with eight players each. The 24 All-Star selections will make the first three teams, and the fourth team will depend on another mini-tournament: The NBA Rising Stars mini-tournament.
The Rising Stars player pool will feature four teams comprised of 10 NBA rookies, 11 sophomores, and seven G League players. There will be three games in this tournament to determine the winning team, which will then be a part of the NBA All-Star Game tournament.
The G League talent in the tournament will be JD Davison, Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard, and Pat Spencer.
Mac McClung is no stranger to All-Star weekend, and plans to make history next month.
The last two All-Star weekends featured McClung at the NBA slam dunk contest where he won back-to-back titles. He looks to make it a three-peat in San Francisco.
McClung will be facing off agains Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls and G League Ignite alumni, and the Milwaukee Bucks sophomore Andre Jackson Jr.
