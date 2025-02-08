Raptors Upgrade Standout G League Center to Full NBA Deal
The Toronto Raptors recently made the decision to promote Jamison Battle, their two-way center, to a permanent spot on the roster after an impressive season.
This move reflects the team's search for new talent and energy as they attempt to turn around their disappointing 16-35 record and 13th place standing in the Eastern Conference.
More Ball Around: Nate Robinson Announces He Will Finally Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
Battle's journey to the NBA has been one of determination and hard work. He played college basketball at the University of Minnesota, where he emerged as a standout player before transferring to Ohio State.
In his senior year, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to score both inside and beyond the arc. His versatility and strong work ethic caught the attention of scouts, leading to an invitation to join the Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905.
After a standout season split between the NBA proper and the G League, where he impressed with his scoring and defensive potential, the Raptors decided to give him a chance on the main roster.
The Raptors, in the midst of a rebuilding season, have struggled with consistency and identity.
The team's recent trade for Brandon Ingram adds more firepower, but they are still in search of their direction moving forward.
With a roster that now includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, and Scottie Barnes, Battle’s addition gives them another option to explore their evolving identity.
Battle brings a unique skill set that could help address the Raptors' struggles. Standing at 6'7" with the ability to stretch the floor, he can provide scoring off the bench while also offering defensive versatility.
His outside shooting, coupled with his size, can help space the floor and provide a much-needed scoring option. The Raptors are currently lacking depth in their frontcourt, and Battle could add valuable minutes in relief of Olynyk or Barnes.
His ability to defend multiple positions also adds flexibility to Toronto’s defense.
Signing Battle could be a way for the Raptors to begin developing a new identity by looking to their younger players and undrafted gems. With their season on the line, this move signals that the Raptors are committed to reshaping the team and finding ways to build for the future while still competing.
Battle, with his mix of scoring ability and defensive potential, could be just what the Raptors need to begin their climb back into playoff contention.
More Ball Around:
WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Named to Met Gala Committee
Lakers Signing G League Guard to Two-Way Contract
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.