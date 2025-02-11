South Bay Lakers Acquire Stanley Johnson in Massive G League Trade
The South Bay Lakers have traded for forward Stanley Johnson from the Rip City Remix in exchange for guard Devonte’ Graham, forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon, and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
Johnson, a former 2015 NBA first-round pick, brings extensive experience from both the NBA and G League, having played for teams like Detroit, Toronto, and San Antonio, and is now rejoining South Bay.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 449 regular season games, starting 104 of them. In those games, Johnson averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.
His versatility and experience at the NBA level are key assets for South Bay.
In addition to his NBA career, Johnson has also played in the G League across five seasons. He’s appeared in 49 games, averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.7 minutes.
His G League experience includes stints with teams such as Stockton, Sioux Falls, and South Bay.
Johnson’s journey with South Bay began in 2021, when he became the franchise’s 40th call-up to the Lakers. That year, he played six games with the team, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
His impressive performance helped secure his place with the Lakers.
Before his professional career, Johnson played one season at Arizona, where he was a standout player.
He earned the prestigious Julius Erving Award, was named Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, and received All-Pac-12 First Team honors after averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.
As part of the trade, Graham and Valerio-Bodon are departing South Bay. Graham, a guard, played in eight games for the Lakers this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.9 minutes.
Valerio-Bodon contributed in 64 games across two seasons, averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.6 minutes.
With the trade complete, Johnson will wear No. 14 for South Bay as he looks to make an impact in the G League once again.
