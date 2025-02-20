Wizards Signing Guard From G League Squad to Bolster Backcourt
This is the time of year when a lot of players from the G League get call-ups to the NBA. That's especially true for teams who are out of the playoff race.
A lot of players start to get 10-day contracts after the All-Star break to bolster some depth. They also get those deals as pseudo tryouts to see if they could possibly be a part of the NBA roster in the future.
The Washington Wizards certainly qualify as one of the teams who aren't in the playoff picture. They are the worst team in the league and are poised to get another top-five pick in the NBA Draft.
More Ball Around: G League Star Signing 10-Day Contract With Brooklyn Nets
Washington is trying to be in the best possible spot to win the draft lottery so they can win the rights to draft Cooper Flagg. They have the worst record in the league, so they have accomplished that.
Still, they are searching for answers on how to get better. They have decided to sign Erik Stevenson from their G League team to a 10-day contract in an effort to do that.
Stevenson comes from the Capital City Go-Go and is someone they hope can bolster their backcourt depth. They are looking for a guard who can really be a difference-maker.
The Wizards have liked what they have seen from Stevenson, so they are giving him a chance to see what he can do at the NBA level. It remains to be seen if he will get actual rotational minutes.
More Ball Around: Former Lottery Pick Departs EuroLeague Powerhouse for Possible NBA Return
Malcolm Brogdon has gotten hurt yet again, so the Wizards need some help in the backcourt. Stevenson gives them some additional depth in case there is another injury.
You never know when someone from the G League will end up being an impact player in the NBA. All these players need is a chance.
Stevenson is hoping to take advantage of this chance. He knows that he might not get another one, so he has to do the best that he can.
In the G League, Stevenson has been averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
More Ball Around:
LaVar Ball Had Foot Amputated Following Severe Medical Issue
Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway Calls Out Jimmy Butler Over Contract Drama
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.