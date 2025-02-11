NBL Suspends Former League MVP for Doping Violation
One of the most respected basketball leagues in the world is the NBL. It's played in Australia and in New Zealand. Some great NBA players have played out there before.
LaMelo Ball played a season in the NBL instead of playing in college before he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Matthew Dellavedova, Ousmane Dieng, and Ian Clark are just some of the guys to play in the NBA who have also played in the NBL.
Another former NBA player to be in the NBL is former Washington Wizards guard Xavier Cooks. Cooks actually signed with the Wizards back in 2023.
Cooks was waived after that season with Washington and went back to Australia to play professionally. He has actually been a really solid player in that country.
In fact, Cooks was actually the NBL MVP in the 2022-23 season. That's what brought him to the attention of Washington.
Now, Cooks has found himself in some hot water. He has been provisionally suspended by the NBL over a potential doping violation.
Cooks will have to see if the suspension holds while they look at the samples that were given out. If it does hold, this could significantly hinder his basketball career.
If Cooks hopes to get back to the NBA someday, this would be a black mark on his resume that would be hard to erase. With so many other good players out there, it's a lot easier to sign someone who doesn't have doping violation.
Right now, Cooks plays for the Sydney Kings. His ability to help them win a championship could be significantly hindered if he is suspened for a long period of time.
Cooks' ability to play for the Australian national team could also be affected by this suspension. They might not want him on the roster for the FIBA World Cup if it ends up holding.
If the suspension does hold, it's unclear how long he will be suspended for. This comes at the worst possible time for the Kings, as they are getting ready to prepare for the postseason.
So far this season, Cooks is averaging 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
