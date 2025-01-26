Andre Iguodala Reveals Surprising Pick For Most Talented NBA Player of All Time
The NBA has had a lot of talented players over the course of its history. They have had the most talented basketball players in the world.
With so many great players having played in the history of the league, it's very hard to figure out who is the best player and who is the most talented player.
These two arguments are distinctly different. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are widely considered as the two greatest players of all time.
Being the most talented player in the NBA means that they have the most pure talent, not the most accolades.
Former NBA player Andre Iguodala played in a lot of NBA games. He had a lot of teammates too, so he has seen a lot of talented players come through the league.
He has an interesting take on who the most talented player in NBA history is. In fact, it's a player that he actually was a teammate of when he was with the Warriors.
Iguodala thinks that Kevin Durant is the most talented player in the history of the NBA. He is a great player who has a ridiculous set of skills.
Durant is one of the best pure scorers in the history of the league. His length and wingspan give him the ability to shoot over almost any defender he sees.
Since he's almost seven feet tall, he can get his shot off against almost any player. He's done that for over 15 years.
Durant isn't just a great scorer and offensive player. He can block shots because of his wingspan and is underrated in that aspect.
Iguodala thinks that the totality of what Durant brings to the basketball court is what makes him the most talented NBA player in history. There is a reason why multiple teams have wanted to trade for him.
Durant is nearing the end of his career but is still able to get buckets. His career has aged gracefully despite some injuries that he's had to deal with earlier in his career.
Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season as a 36-year old player.
