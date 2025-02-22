Angel Reese Erupts For Incredible 20-20 Stat Line in Unrivaled League
Star center Angel Reese put up an incredible stat line in her latest game for the Rose Basketball Club in the Unrivaled League. Reese dropped 22 points, 21 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.
It was an impressive game for Reese and it helped Rose get the big win. Reese has been playing very well in the Unrivaled League and she has shown her dominance in this new league.
The center has been averaging 12.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Reese has emerged into stardom and has made strides in her game.
Reese is coming off a very successful first season in the WNBA, rivaling Caitlin Clark for the most exciting player to enter the league. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Chicago Sky.
The Sky took Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft with the No. 7 overall pick and she immediately made her mark in the league. Reese was named a WNBA All-Star and set the league single-season record for rebounds.
One of her best months came in June when she won the WNBA Rookie of the Month after averaging 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Reese has become a double-double machine through her first season in the league.
Many around the game view her as an exciting player who helps draw in audiences from all around. Due to the rise in popularity in women's basketball, Reese has been one of the faces to help lead the charge forward.
Reese will continue to help Unrivaled grow the game and her performance should help things completely. It was a strong effort and Reese will continue to a focal point of the league.
