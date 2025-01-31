Ball Around Notes: Dwyane Wade Cancer Reveal, Gilbert Arenas' Son Commits, More
Recently, Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently revealed that he had nearly half of his kidney removed in order to get rid of a cancerous mass. Fortunately, the surgery was successful and Wade seems to be healthy now.
Additionally, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, has officially committed to the USC Trojans for college. He is currently averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in his junior year.
Finally, two Unrivaled standouts, Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young, have been missing from action due to injury. Fortunately, it looks like they are almost ready to make a return, meaning we could see some positive change for the Laces in the future.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
