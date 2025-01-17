Ball Around Notes: Dwyane Wade Talks Butler Drama, Unrivaled Star Injury, and More
Three-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP Dwyane Wade has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler, saying that the way the relationship ended is "tragic."
Meanwhile, a star player in the Unrivaled Basketball League has been injured and is likely to miss multiple weeks, meaning she won't be available once the inaugural season kicks off.
That being said, another surprise player has been "off the charts," according to Alex Bazzell, the President of Unrivaled. Bazzell believes that this young player has a very high ceiling given her age.
Finally, a former NBA forward has received a ton of flack from basketball fans after he revealed that he doesn't believe Kobe Bryant belongs in the GOAT conversation and that there are plenty of players in front of him, including some who are currently playing in the NBA.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
