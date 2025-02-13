Ball Around Notes: Fort Wayne Mad Ants Find New Big Man, South Bay Lakers Land Forward, More
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have lost one of the best frontcourt players in the G League when the Indiana Pacers called up Jahlil Okafor after Myles Turner got injured. Now, it seems that they have found a new big man.
According to recent reports, power forward Yor Anei has been signed by Fort Wayne. Earlier this season, he played for the Wisconsin Herd.
In the G League this season, Anei has averaged 4.6 points, 2.1 total rebounds, 0.9 blocks, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 assists per game across 15 games.
Additionally, the South Bay Lakers have traded for forward Stanley Johnson from the Rip City Remix in exchange for Devonte Graham, Vincent Valerio-Bodon, and a draft pick in 2026.
In the 2023-2024 G League season, Johnson averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 total rebound, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 34 games.
