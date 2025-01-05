Ball Around Notes: Jersey Retirement, Barkley Slams Redick, Knicks Guard Makes History
One of the more beloved NBA players in recent memory will have his jersey raised to the rafters. Former guard Derrick Rose is getting his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls next season.
A Knicks player played in both a G League game and an NBA game on the same day. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson received a massive honor from President Joe Biden. Charles Barkley called out Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
Here are some stories from around the basketball world that should get you caught up (click the link to see the entire story!)
Knicks Guard Joins Shortlist of Players to Play in NBA, G League in Same Day
Charles Barkley Gets Blunt About JJ Redick's Future With Lakers
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Fan-Favorite NBA Star to Get Jersey Retired
Ball Around Notes: Jimmy Butler Rumors, Bronny James Take, Derrick Rose Speaks Out