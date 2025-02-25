Ball Around Notes: Michael Jordan Son Sees New Charges, Legend Not Sold on Luka, More
Michael Jordan received some troubling news about his son recently.
Marcus Jordan was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession, and resisting arrest earlier this month. The charges have recently changed as there have been more tests since the initial arrest.
NBA legend Tim Hardaway doesn't seem too keen on the LeBron James-Luka Doncic pairing on the Los Angeles Lakers. He seems to believe that Doncic won't be able to change his conditioning despite the track record James has with taking care of his body.
NBA veteran-turned-commentator Kendrick Perkins discussed a major issue he has with the Memphis Grizzlies being seen as contenders. The vet has positioned himself as one of the top media personalities lately and spoke honestly about Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Here are some stories to help get all caught up on everything around the basketball world. Make sure to click the link to see the entire story:
