Ball Around Notes: Most 'Untouchable' NBA Player, Unrivaled Changes Tournament, More
After a seismic trade deadline in the NBA, the question of who is really untouchable became increasingly harder to answer.
Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and other stars were once seen as franchise players and then subsequently dealt for more assets. Former four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins revealed who he believes is the only truly untouchable NBA player nowadays.
Cousins was a participant in a massive trade deadline deal in 2017 that sent him from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans in the midst of 27 points and 11 rebounds per game season.
The premiere women's basketball league, Unrivaled Basketball League, is looking to shift how they are changing a tournament to avoid injury risk to its' stars.
Unrivaled has stars like Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, and many other WNBA standouts competing.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
