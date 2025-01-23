Ball Around Notes: Nick Young Trolls Stephen A. Smith, Iguodala's All-Time Starting Five, More
After NBA talking head Stephen A. Smith declared that the NBA All-Star Weekend should be called off if nobody takes it seriously, Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young utilized his own meme to troll the pundit while also calling him a "Karen."
Speaking of the Nuggets, a former NBA forward who played for multiple G League organizations and was instrumental at Denver now finds himself on a Turkish basketball team for the remainder of the EuroLeague season.
Finally, former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has revealed his all-time starting five of teammates he has played with, including multiple players he won the NBA Championship with. However, one of his personal favorite players growing up wasn't able to make the cut.
