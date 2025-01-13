Ball Around Notes: Wild Westbrook Take, Derek Fisher Opens Up, Unrivaled Gains Steam
As per usual, the world of basketball is filled with tons of commentary and takes that are certain to make a fan's eyebrows raise.
One of the most recent wild takes comes from former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, who suggests that point guard Russell Westbrook is the second-best player on the Denver Nuggets behind center Nikola Jokic.
Additionally, five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher has spoken to certain moments that may have affected Los Angeles Lakers history, including a failed Chris Paul trade and the relationship between NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Finally, Unrivaled is shaping up to be a massive supporting league to the WNBA, showcasing what players can do and drumming up interest for the Women's National Basketball Association while it's in the offseason.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
