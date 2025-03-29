Ball Around: Pat Bev Shades Dwyane Wade, All-Star Won't Play 2025 Eurobasket, More
During an episode of his podcast, former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley seemingly shaded Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade when he said he would rather take James Harden over Wade due to longevity.
During his 16 year career, Wade averaged 22 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. During Harden's 16 year career that is still going, he averaged 24.1 points, 7.2 assists, 5.6 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks.
Additionally, three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis is not going to join the Lithuanian team for Eurobasket. He is currently playing for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, averaging 16 points, 6.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game across 61 games.
Sabonis currently leads the NBA in defensive rebounds (10.2 per game) and total rebounds (14 per game).
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the basketball world:
