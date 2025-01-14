Beloved NBA on TNT Commentator Set to Land with Amazon for NBA Coverage
One of the NBA's most trusted voices is heading to Amazon Prime Video next season.
With TNT's in-game broadcast doomed to become a thing of the past in 2025-25 as a result of an infamously bungled negotiation, the NBA is set to see its games shown across three partners.
Current partner Disney (which broadcasts games on ABC and ESPN) will be joined by Amazon and NBCUniversal (which will showcase contests on NBC and Peacock), while the league ditches Warner Brothers (which currently shows games TNT, TBS, and Max).
Understandably, several current TNT broadcasters are looking for new homes for their services next year.
Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that TNT studio contributor Jamal Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year during a 20-year NBA playing career, will join NBC in 2025-26.
Now, another TNT mainstay is set to move on.
Longtime play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, whose melodious tones have described NBA action for 38 years with TNT, is set to leap to Amazon next season.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Harlan's team is putting the finishing touches on an agreement to broadcast for the streaming giant.
As Marchand observes, Harlan will be Amazon's No. 2 play-by-play commentator, behind only Ian Eagle. Both Harlan and Eagle also call NFL and college football games for CBS, jobs they will continue despite these new deals, Marchand reports.
Harland is a beloved and enthusiastic presence in the league. Only Mike Breen can rival his excitement after a big play.
Bleacher Report/TNT reporter Taylor Rooks is set to lead Amazon's studio show, where she will be joined by former league MVP and Hall of Fame Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki and six-time All-Star big man Blake Griffin.
Amazon is apparently looking to make a splash when it comes to finding starry commentators to serve alongside Eagle and Harlan. Former Hall of Fame Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who did a commendable job over the summer calling Olympic basketball games for NBC/Peacock and works as a TNT studio analyst, has been considered.
TNT commentator Stan Vun Gundy, once Wade's coach on the Heat, and ESPN commentator Richard Jefferson are also being considered.
