Blake Griffin Hilariously Trolls Charles Barkley With Spot-On Impression
Former six-time All-Star L.A. Clippers and Detroit Pistons power forward/center Blake Griffin has always had a sharp comic wit as part of his public persona, but who knew he was such a good impressionist?
During the latest episode of their NBA On TNT podcast "The Steam Room," co-hosts Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson witnessed Griffin's comic abilities firsthand.
"Hey so, you said something earlier. I love basketball, and I know you love basketball also," Barkley said at one point during their conversation. "But what is it about golf that's so addictive?"
"What I love is, I know that something really cool could happen on the next shot. Will it? Probably not. But it could!" Griffin noted. "There's that possibility of possibly making a 'game winner' every time you get the ball... That feeling for me is always right around the corner."
Barkley infamously is a devout but bad golfer. It remains to be seen if Griffin's swing is any better.
"Do you like to walk [the course when you play, as opposed to using a cart to drive around]?" Barkley asked as a follow-up.
"I do, especially when I'm playing with people that I don't know as well or if I'm trying to get to know somebody better. Walking is great," Griffin said. "A lot of times I'll walk the front nine [holes], maybe I'll ride the back nine."
Selected by the Clippers with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma, Griffin played from 2010-23. He missed what would have been his 2009-10 rookie season with an injury, but emerged as an All-Star and the Rookie of the Year when he did make his debut, in 2010-11. In addition to the Clippers and Pistons, Griffin also suited up for the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
"The amount of sayings that I've added to my repertoire — I used one of yours the other day," Griffin continued, before laying it on thick for his spot-on Barkley impression, "when one of your putts was close and you said, 'Man, they got a cure for everything except lockjaw. I wouldn't want to give me these three-footers.'"
Remember, Griffin instantly got embedded with Funny Or Die back when it was a thriving hub for comedy. He's performed in movies and done stand-up. The man is a semi-professional comedian. He's been rumored to be under consideration for a role as an on-camera analyst when the NBA's next media rights deal materializes. Here's hoping he'll unleash that Barkley impersonation once again.
"That's a pretty good Chuckster right there, Blake," Ernie Johnson (ahem) chuckled.
