Bronny James and Isaiah Thomas Go Head-to-Head in G League Duel
The G League is in as good a spot as it's ever been.
There are incredible players with exceptional talent on that side, and two of the best were on display on Friday night for the South Bay Lakers and the Salt Lake City Stars.
Bronny James, the Lakers No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, led South Bay. The veteran point guard and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas led the Stars in Friday night's matchup.
The matchup did not disappoint, as both guards were incredible.
The South Bay Lakers lost 123-114, but James was exceptional, recording 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal.
As for Thomas, who recently signed with the Stars and led them into the scoring department, something NBA fans have become accustomed to. He tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in the win.
Following the game, James and Thomas shared a memorable postgame interaction after guarding each other for much of the matchup.
Check out some of the best plays from both James and Thomas.
James is getting more comfortable with his play. The 20-year-old looks far more formidable now than he did in months past.
In his time in the G League, James is averaging 21.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three in seven games and 34.0 minutes of action.
As for Thomas, he is doing what he does best at the G League level while he searches for another shot in the NBA. In 10 games for the Stars, he is averaging 28.9 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three in 31.1 minutes of action.
Thomas played in 556 games during his 12 NBA seasons. His best season was in 2016-17 when he averaged 28.9 points for the Celtics and finished fifth in MVP voting.
Thomas has played for a ton of NBA teams in his career, including the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dallas Mavericks.
More Ball Around: Charles Barkley Reveals He Was Traded to Lakers Before Deal Fell Apart
Bronny James Almost Drops Epic Triple-Double in G League Loss to Salt Lake
Matt Barnes Admits Where LeBron James Was Better Than Kobe Bryant
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.