Bronny James Dominates Another G League Performance Despite South Bay Lakers Loss

The South Bay Lakers took on the Cleveland Charge once again in a second consecutive game and for the second straight time, South Bay fell to Cleveland. This game was a little closer than the first matchup, with the Lakers losing by a score of 93-90.
It was a struggle offensively for South Bay and they could only muster 12 points up in the fourth quarter. But once again, there was a strong showing from rookie guard Bronny James.
James finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal. It was another solid effort for the rookie and showed that he has continued his consistency within the G League.
The rookie was efficient in the game, shooting 7-of-14 in the contest from the field. He also made 3-of-5 shots from beyond the 3-point arch as well, showing an improvement in that regard as well.
In the first game against Cleveland, James posted 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists, and grabbed four steals. His play against the Charge in the two games has the Lakers buzzing and he is finally showing the potential that he has as a prospect.
If James can keep up this strong play, he may earn some extra time on the court, possibly with the professional team. While he still has a long way to go before being a full-time NBA player, James could at least get some extra reps during garbage time.
The rookie has been shuffling back and forth between the G League and the NBA as he develops his game even more. The Lakers originally didn't want him to play away games in the G League but they have since removed this stance to provide him with more time on the floor.
It has seemed to work out well as James has continued to prove his worth to the team. James has a lot of promise and has been seen by Los Angeles as a long-term project player.
This second game against the Charge was a great sign and the hope is that James can continue to post strong numbers moving forward.
