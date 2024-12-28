Bronny James Dominates in G League Once Again Despite South Bay Lakers Loss
The South Bay Lakers took on the Cleveland Charge on Friday night but ended up falling in the game. The final score of the contest was 125-113, with Cleveland outscoring South Bay by 14 in the final quarter.
It was a disappointing show for the Lakers but once again, rookie guard Bronny James put together a nice performance. James finished the contest by scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out six assists, and grabbing four steals.
James shot 6-of-17 from the field in the game over 33 minutes on the floor. The rookie also made 3-of-8 shots from beyond the 3-point line as well.
James was the only player for South Bay who played more than 14 minutes in the game to finish with a positive plus/minus. He also limited his turnovers, only committing three for the contest.
It was a solid game for the rookie even if the team couldn't get the job done. James has heavily stepped up his game in recent weeks and it has seen him take full control of his experience in the G League.
James even had this incredible dunk in the game. It looked like he caught an airball and ended up throwing it down.
James has been going back and forth between the G League and the NBA as he develops his game. The Lakers have put together a plan of attack for him and they want to give him as many reps in games as they possibly can.
At first, James was only playing in the home games in the G League but the Lakers have taken that piece out. James has been suiting up for road games and it has seemed to help his overall development by giving him more time on the floor.
James has been showing out in the G League of late and his stats have increased due to it. He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals throughout his time with South Bay.
The rookie has shown great instincts on the defensive end of the floor as well, continuing his strength from college. If he can continue to put together strong showings, James could end up seeing more playing time in both leagues.
