Bronny James Finally Breaks Silence on NBA Critics
One of the biggest storylines around the NBA this season has been how Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has performed. James was selected with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft despite having a fairly poor showing in college.
With his, James has received all sorts of criticism and doubters early in his career. Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James also doesn't help things but James has taken everything in stride.
But the rookie finally addressed his critics and haters, calling them out.
“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.
James had a slow start to the season and many people got on him for it. The rookie has since started to play much better and it's been a strong sign of what could come down the line.
“I definitely think I’ve improved, not only as a player, but just having a different mindset as a player to go out and play my game and play the game that I know how to play,” he said. “I feel really good about it — I see the progress.”
Los Angeles views James as a long-term type of player for this team. They believe that he can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level but that he does need more time to grow his game.
James has been shuffling between the NBA and the G League this year. His time in the G League has been much more productive and it has seen James play well.
In 16 games, James has averaged 17.4 points on 31 percent shooting from 3-point range. James has also posted 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 30 minutes per game.
If he continues to progress like this, he could see more NBA time. The Lakers believe in him and that's all any player needs to find success.
