Bronny James Shines Again in G League Showcase Despite Loss
South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James continues trending upwards as he comes off another strong performance, despite having taken a loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
The rookie finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. He went five for 15 shooting from the field and two for five from beyond the arc. Things are really starting to look up for the son of future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James.
As part of Bronny James’ development plan, the Lakers assigned the 20-year-old to play home games with the South Bay Lakers. Since then, Bronny has shown significant signs of improvement and growth both offensively and defensively. He’s put together consistent offensive performances having scored 16, a career-high 30, and 16 in his last three games for South Bay.
In Thursday’s G-League Winter Showcase, Bronny got off to a slow start offensively but quickly found a way to impact the team by collecting a steal and assisting in some great plays. By the end of the first half, Bronny tallied nine points, three rebounds, and five assists.
Bronny quickly got going in the third quarter, quickly scoring on a layup and 3-pointer early. He finished the third quarter with 16 points, really getting himself involved scoring-wise for the Lakers.
Although it wasn’t his most efficient shooting night, he’s really starting to appear more comfortable and settled in. Bronny showcased his play-making ability throughout the entire game orchestrating good ball movement and finding his spots. In the first half, he was able to string together a series of back-to-back assists and then effortlessly catch-and-shoot a wide-open three to follow.
The 20-year-old had a rough fourth quarter, tallying negative stats including two turnovers and zero points. He also racked up two fouls, and the Lakers were unable to hold onto their lead. The Greensboro Swarm came back and defeated the Lakers 98-90.
All-in-all things are looking bright for the Lakers’ 55th pick, as fans are excited about what he’s been doing in recent matchups. Not only has he improved in the box score, but his confidence seems to be budding. His determination to play both ways is something the league can get excited about.
In December alone, he’s averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists
Bronny traveled with the South Bay Lakers to compete in the G-League’s Winter Showcase, and he will suit up again against the Osceola Magic on Saturday, December 21.
