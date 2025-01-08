Bronny James Shockingly Receives Thousands of All-Star Votes
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft knowing that he was going to spend the majority of this time in the G League. He still has to develop his overall skills before he's ready to make an impact on an NBA roster.
So far this season, James has played in nine G League games. In those games, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He's also averaging three turnovers a game and is shooting just 38 percent from the field. Clearly, he still has some things to work on.
That's okay for a player like James. He was a second-round pick for a reason. The G League is perfect for someone like him who has raw talent but needs to refine the skills. Still, fans want to see him play in the NBA more, even though he only gets in when the game is out of hand.
So far for the Los Angeles Lakers, James has also played in nine games. He has played just 2.4 minutes, which is expected. Despite this low amount of minutes, he's played thus far, he still has received thousands of votes from fans to make the NBA All-Star game.
James received over 8,000 votes for the NBA All-Star game. Of course, the fan voting isn't the only way that NBA All-Stars are chosen. There is also a coach vote and a media vote. He won't be making the NBA All-Star game, but making the G League All-Star game isn't totally out of the question.
In order for him to make the G League All-Star game, he needs to have some big games. His numbers right now aren't All-Star worthy, but he certainly would draw a lot of eyeballs to a game that not a lot of casual basketball fans watch. That would make more sense than for him to make the NBA All-Star game.
James needs to focus on continuing his hard work on his game and not worry about stuff like this. It's unlikely that he will even make the NBA Rising Stars game, so he should just focus on playing well in the G League so that these conversations are more realistic next year.
When James is playing more regularly in the NBA, he will receive even more votes for the All-Star game by fans.
