Bronny James Shouts Out LeBron James on 40th Birthday
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has proven that he can play, at least in the G League. He has been playing well lately with the South Bay Lakers, and it has been a sight to see.
While Bronny is doing his best to make a name for himself, he took time out of his day to wish his father, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, a happy birthday.
Bronny shared this post on X.
LeBron is now 40 years old and has dominated the league since entering it in 2003. Bronny, who is 20 years old, was born when LeBron was in the second year of his career back in 2004.
Bronny has had a tough time in the NBA when he played, but the opposite can be said about his time in the G League, especially over the past few weeks. His latest outing on Saturday was one to witness, as he recorded 23 points, a career-high in rebounds with nine, and five assists.
That was Bronny's second-highest-scoring game for the season.
Bronny is continuing to pick up vital minutes for the South Bay Lakers, aiding his development. The Lakers' plan with Bronny is coming to fruition and is a sight to witness. The Lakers received a ton of slack for selecting Bronny, as many thought they did so to keep LeBron happy.
While that may have contributed to it, Bronny is showing that he belongs and will only get better over time.
The 20-year-old was impressive on Saturday, as he was in the previous game. On Friday, James was also incredible, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, and a team-high six assists while shooting 6-for-17 from the field and 3-for-8 from three. He also had three turnovers in the South Bay Lakers' loss to the Charge.
James has been making his mark in the G League, averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in eight games for the South Bay Lakers. His time in Orlando's showcase last week was also special, as he averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and six assists.
The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The selection received a lot of criticism, but it could work out for all sides involved.
More Ball Around: Kevin Garnett Makes Compelling Case For Who Should Be Kings Next Head Coach