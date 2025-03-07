Carmelo Anthony Believes Luka Doncic Has Unlocked Forgotten LeBron James Element
The Los Angeles Lakers are a very hard team to beat right now. In fact, no team has beaten them in their last eight games. They've also won 14 of their last 16.
Now that Luka Doncic is part of the roster, the Lakers' offense has become extremely hard to stop. They are able to outscore almost anyone in the NBA.
Trading for Doncic not only gives them a great scorer, but it gives them another great ball-handler and passer. That allows LeBron James to get more rest as they head toward the stretch run of the season.
Former Lakers player Carmelo Anthony thinks that Doncic unlocks that part of James' game and that it will pay dividends for the team later this year and into the playoffs.
"A lot of teams that Bron have wasn't willing to make s---work. We wasn't willing to make the s--- work when I was with the Lakers. Luka got the ball now, and it's the first time that we see Bron deferring to somebody with the ball. And he feels very comfortable with Luka being in control of that."
Anthony sees this as a way for Doncic to put James in better situations to be effective on offense. It also helps him on defense because now he doesn't have to expend as much energy on offense to create for everyone else.
Doncic can now be the primary creator for everyone else as well as creating for himself. The Lakers believe that with James playing off the ball more, the team's offensive ceiling goes way up.
Anthony thinks that the fact that James is willing to defer to someone else is a good sign of how the team is able to play. He thinks this is something the Lakers should have done a while ago.
James is now at a point in his career where he shouldn't be the guy that the offense revolves around. He needs to be more of a complimentary player than a primary scorer.
That's what adding Doncic does for this team. James no longer has to do everything for them.
