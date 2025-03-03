Chandler Parsons Offers Wild Take on Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson
The Dallas Mavericks have had a lot of really good players come through the organization over the years. But in recent times, the organization has also lost a few good players that they likely wish they didn't.
One of the main ones is former guard Jalen Brunson who left Dallas to pursue a bigger opportunity with the New York Knicks. Despite the success that the Mavericks had with Brunson, the guard went to New York and has since become an NBA All-Star talent.
Part of his decision to leave was that the Mavericks didn't want to pay him what he believed that he earned. But also because guard Luka Doncic was taking up the role as the point guard for the team.
But now, Dallas has lost both players with them trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers a month ago. Many believed that the Doncic trade was the biggest question mark from the Mavericks organization but former NBA forward Chandler Parsons seems to disagree.
Parsons made the wild claim that losing Brunson to the Knicks was the worst move between the two. The former player discussed this while on the Run it Back show.
"Not resigning Jalen Brunson to a $55M extension could be worse than trading Luka Doncic."
The thought process here makes some sense as landing Brunson for a $55 million contract would have been very solid for Dallas. But Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA and Dallas simply just got rid of him.
Brunson also likely wouldn't have emerged as the player he is today if he had stayed with the Mavericks. With Doncic taking up the space, Brunson would have stayed as a good but not great player with the team.
The guard needed the bigger opportunity to showcase what he could do. This is very similar to how James Harden got his chance with the Houston Rockets after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder and he took off completely.
Both players are now in better situations while Dallas is left to reflect on their decisions.
