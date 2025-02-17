Charles Barkley Fires Back at Draymond Green Over NBA All-Star Criticism
The NBA All-Star weekend has come and gone but it wasn't without its share of drama. As always, the NBA has a fun cast of characters and the big personalities always come out.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was center stage while on the TNT broadcast of the events and he had some thoughts on the new format. Due to ratings and concerns over effort levels from players, the NBA changed the format.
The All-Stars were divided into three teams with the winner from the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday also making an appearance. However, Green had an issue with the Rising Stars players sharing the court with the actual All-Stars.
"These young guys, if they're on the rising stars team, they don't deserve the privilege of playing on Sunday"
This had many people questioning the format but some also went against Green, including former NBA star Charles Barkley. Barkley fired back at Green over his comments regarding the Rising Stars players.
“Your generation messed the game up, so we have to experiment with the Rising Stars.”
Barkley does have a point as Green and other All-Stars caused the league to feel the need to change the format. While Green does have a point, if the players had played with more effort in recent years, the current format wouldn't have come into place.
The reaction to the new format was a little mixed considering that the players still messed around for a little in between parts of the game. But for now, it seems that this new format is here to stay even if some players like Green aren't the biggest fans of it.
