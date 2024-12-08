Charles Barkley Takes Shot at Anthony Edwards Over Comments About Former Players
The NBA has seen some truly special players come through the league over the years and it's made the league one of the more popular around. But many former players have spoken at length to say that they don't beleive the current crop of talent could compete with their eras.
This discussion was heightened over the summer as some current players fired back.
During a conversation over the summer with The Wall Street Journal's Lane Florsheim, Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards ripped the talent level of the former players. Edwards specifically mentioned that he believed the only player with real skill was former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.
"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
These comments from Edwards seemed to spark some issues with former players. Former NBA star Charles Barkley was the latest to weigh in while appearing on the "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast.
"I'd love to see Anthony Edwards chase Mark Jackson off 22 picks or Reggie Miller, Rip Hamilton, Ray Allen, some of the greatest movers without the basketball… Anthony Edwards is a really good player, but I'd love to see him chase Reggie Miller around all those picks and get hit by a serious pick," Barkley said.
Barkley is one of many former players who didn't take lightly to the comments. While Edwards was likely referring to the 80s time period of the NBA, former Wolves star Kevin Garnett also gave his opinion.
The former NBA star discussed this while on the "Ticket & The Truth" podcast.
"If I'm being honest bro, I don't think anybody in this generation could've played 20 years ago. And I'm being 100 [percent honest]. And this is to Ant, this is to everybody in our league — Tatum, all y'all," Garnett said. "20 years ago, you couldn't get to a triple-stepback... We had efficiency back in the day, my dude, and it was so f---ing hard, it was too physical. And guess what? The league had to come off of it, for the flow of movement, to be able to have scoring go up, which is what we like to sit here and watch."
Edwards is one of the brightest players in the game today but there were plenty of talented players in previous eras of basketball as well. We won't ever know how they would have matched up but it's always fun to speculate about it all.
More Ball Around: Charles Barkley Offers Simple Explanation For Who His NBA GOAT Is