DeMarcus Cousins Makes Extremely Bold Claim About Victor Wembanyama
Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will go down as one of the best centers in recent history.
His dominance as a member of the Sacramento Kings will live on for those people in Northern California. Witnessing his dominance and great skill at his size was a thing to behold.
Cousins knows great talent when he sees it, and he didn't hesitate to praise San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Cousins appeared on FanDuel's Run It Back, and he went so far as to say that, 'at minimum' Wembanyama will be the greatest NBA defensive player of all time.
“This is something we have never seen before in this sport, this kid has it all. He can literally do whatever he wants on the basketball court, obviously the talent is there, the gift is there, its just about staying healthy throughout his career.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to go down as one of the greats.
“It’s not even an argument, at minimum he will be the greatest defensive player of all time. Minimum.
“I’m calling that now, the greatest. The sky is the limit for this kid.”
Wembanyama is only in his second year in the NBA but has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.
The 21-year-old is well on his way to greatness and certainly on his way to being the greatest defensive player of all time due to his size and versatility on the defensive end.
Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4 and is not only gifted on the defensive end of the ball but also a force on offense. Nonetheless, his size gives him a huge advantage as he is averaging 3.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30 games this season.
Last season, he made a strong case to be named Defensive Player of the Year, finishing in the voting. This season, he is the favorite, and by a mile, with -300 odds to win the award.
Behind him are Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr., Cavaliers Evan Mobley, Timberwolves Rudy Gobert, and Warriors Draymond Green to round off the top five.
Cousins is an all-time talent himself, but even he knows that Wembanyama is an alien on the court.
In Wembanyama's rookie season, he was named the block champion, Rookie for the Year, All-Defense Team, and All-Rookie Team; at this rate, he will collect all of the hardware.
