DeMarcus Cousins Takes Direct Shot at Former Pelicans GM For Failed Contention
Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is never shy about speaking his mind. That was the case when he appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" with co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams.
Cousins shared details about his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, before his torn Achilles derailed his career. He said that the Pelicans could have been title contenders. They were stacked with exceptional players like Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, but in the end it didn't last long.
Cousins was initially traded to New Orleans during the 2016-17 season, appearing in 17 games with the franchise before the end of the campaign. The following season (the 2017-18 campaign), both Cousins and Davis were named to the All-Star Game, and New Orleans eventually went on to win 48 games in the regular season.
However, Cousins' 2017-18 season was cut short as he only played in 48 games. He was a free agent after that season. After not receiving any outstanding offers from other teams, he turned his attention to singing with an elite team with the midlevel exception.
Nonetheless, Cousins believes that great things would have happened in New Orleans if Pelicans general manager Dell Demps had not made significant roster moves.
“I don’t think the year that I blew my Achilles it would have happened, but they would have kept that squad together, we definitely would have made a run, at least by Year 2, I believe,” Cousins said. “But it’s some dumba– GMs out there – shoutout to Dell Demps.”
Cousins didn't stop there as he also said that he and Davis would have been the best big man duo, talent-wise.
“In NBA history?” Cousins asked. “That’s tough to say. That’s tough to say when you’ve got guys like Tim Duncan and David Robinson as teammates and everything they’ve accomplished, but I think we could have been in the conversation, and I definitely think we had the talent to even be mentioned next to those guys. But obviously, we ain’t accomplish s—, so it’s not really nothin’ to talk about, but from a talent aspect, I think we either 1A, 1B or close second.”
Cousins was his dominant self with the Pelicans, averaging 25.2 points per game, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 47 percent for the field and 35 percent for three before tearing his Achilles.
There are a ton of 'What ifs' about Cousins' time in New Orleans, and one of them is what he would have done if he had never torn his Achilles.
