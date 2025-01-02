Dwyane Wade Calls For Lakers to Play Bronny James More in NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world when they decided to draft rookie guard Bronny James out of USC. Being the son of superstar LeBron James, Bronny has had to deal with all sorts of criticism coming his way.
The rookie did have a poor first year in college and many people didn't believe he did enough to be drafted. But other teams viewed him differently and the Lakers ultimantly got the chance to grab him.
Bronny has been shifting between the NBA and the G League this year as he goes through his developmental plan. The rookie has seen both ups and downs during his time on the court so far but lately, he has started to put things together.
While Bronny has played well in the G League, the Lakers have also had an up-and-down year. Los Angeles is one of the more interesting teams in the NBA, sitting on the fine line between true contender and pretender.
Former NBA star and LeBron teammate, Dwyane Wade seems to believe that the Lakers are frauds. Due to this, he wants to see more Bronny in the NBA.
"We wanna see Bronny. This is not a championship team, this is not a championship roster at this point."
Wade isn't alone in thinking that the Lakers may not win a title and he has previously called for more Bronny in the NBA. But the Lakers have a plan in place and have been giving the rookie time to develop his game this season.
Los Angeles believes that he can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. His instincts on the defensive side of the floor have been nice to see and his offensive game has been slowly building up more.
If Bronny can continue playing at a high level, the Lakers may have to call him up more. It's unlikely that he will get consistent playing time this season in the NBA so it's best for him to use this time to build out his game.
