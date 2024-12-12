Fat Joe Offers Horrific NBA Take, Disrespects Shaquille O'Neal, Others in Process
The NBA has seen plenty of talented players come through the league over the years. It's one of the many reasons why the league has been so popular and why star players are so important to the success of a team.
The NBA used to have an emphasis on big men being the cornerstones of a franchise, having teams play inside out. But in recent times, the league has shifted focus more to playing outside-in, leaving the stereotypical big man out in the dust.
Nowadays, the successful big men in the league can shoot the ball well. This helps teams space the floor and has given an entirely new meaning to the position of a center.
With this, players have had to learn new skills that the older guys never had to worry about. It has also had spectators looking at the position in a new light.
Longtime NBA fan and rapper Fat Joe appeared on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, '7PM in Brooklyn', and provided one of the wildest takes regarding NBA big men. The rapper said that he believed New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was the best offensive big man that he has ever seen play.
"I don't think I've seen a better offensive big man in my life than KAT."
With the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, and Nikola Jokić having played in the NBA, the pick of Towns is certainly an interesting one. Most people wouldn't even consider Towns but Joe seemed to be dead set on his point.
"I've sat in the game and watch KAT do ten moves. You cannot know what he's gonna give you. Hit em' with the left. Hit em' with the right. Spin on you this way, that way, that way. That's impossible to guard...best offensively ever. I'm talking about Olajuwon, Shaq is the most dominant big man but he ain't doing this...my take is he's too hard to guard."
While Towns is very talented, this is a wild claim from the rapper. In his first year with the Knicks, Towns has been averaging 24.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
Even with Jokic, Towns fails in comparison. Jokic can do pretty much the same thing that Towns can but he is a much better passer, adding to the overall offense of his team.
Towns has all the tools to be special but this is a bold statement from Joe. Towns may be in the top 10 of best offensive big men to ever play the game but he certainly isn't at the top over any of these other players mentioned.
