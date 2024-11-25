Former All-Star Calls Out NBA Christmas Day Slate
Was it the Grinch who stole Christmas, or actually the NFL?
For years, the NBA headlined the sports slate on Christmas Day, while the NFL has historically dominated Thanksgiving. The NBA annually holds games on Christmas Day, which would often bring in some of the best viewership numbers of the season. Over the last few years, the NFL has begun regularly playing games on Christmas Day.
The NFL had previously held games on Christmas Day, but never consistently. Even when Christmas Day landed on a Sunday in 2011 for example, the NFL actually moved the majority of their games to Saturday and left just one game on Christmas Day. Since 2020, the NFL has held at least one game in every season on Christmas Day.
Since then, the NFL has pivoted and taken advantage of the increased viewership that comes on Christmas Day. The NFL will have two games on Christmas Day this season, even with Christmas taking place on a Wednesday.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the early window before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans later in the day. The Ravens-Texans game will be streamed on Netflix, and Beyoncé is set to perform during the halftime show.
Former NBA All-Star called out that the NFL taking over the NBA's Christmas Day window on "Gil's Arena."
"NBA's Christmas Day dominance might be a thing of the past with the NFL trying to take over their corners with the slate of games ... Sunday, Netflix announced their will be a Beyoncé concert on Christmas," Arenas joked, "which will also include a football game as an added bonus."
The NBA still has five enticing matchups scheduled for Christmas Day this season. The San Antonio Spurs play at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks in the morning to kick off the holiday contests. That game is followed by matchups between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
