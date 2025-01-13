Former NBA Center Offers Ridiculous Take on LeBron James Legacy Within NBA
There is an argument to be made that LeBron James is the best basketball player of all time. He owns several records, has won four championships, and is one of the most skilled players to ever play in the NBA.
Most people have James as either the best or second-best player in the history of the NBA. The only other player in his stratosphere is Michael Jordan.
James is still going strong at the age of 40 as one of the best players for the Los Angeles Lakers. As long as he is on the roster, they can compete for a title.
On the flip side, Kwame Brown is one of the biggest busts of all time. He was drafted by Michael Jordan and the Wizards number one overall in the 2001 NBA Draft to play alongside Jordan.
Brown never lived up to his billing. He ended up playing for seven different teams in his 12-year NBA career.
Despite the contrast in the resumes, Brown had a wild take on how James is going to leave the game of basketball when he eventually retires.
“I believe LeBron is going to leave the game worse than he found it… LeBron is a football player, playing basketball. And they moved these rules so that his skill set could work," according to Brown.
This is an absurd take. Part of what makes James so great at the game of basketball is because he is so big.
James being built like a football player makes it almost impossible to stop him when he is driving to the hoop. The rules have changed for the NBA many times over the years in response to different players, it hasn't just been LeBron.
Brown doesn't know what it's like to be that great. James has at every step of his basketball journey.
James is able to do things on the basketball court that Brown never could think of doing. There's a reason why he's considered one of the greatest players of all time.
In his career, Brown averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
In contrast, James is averaging 28.4 points, nine rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in his career.
