Former NBA Forward Reveals Ridiculous Way He Was Traded During All-Star Season
Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Howard was traded to the Washington Wizards in a mid-season trade during the 2009-10 season. The former NBA player shared how he learned he was being traded on the Knuckleheads Podcast.
"It was All-Star weekend and it was here in Dallas. Heard grumblings maybe like a week before and I literally was getting ready to go into a party when my agent called me and was like, 'Yeah, they finna trade you to the Wizards,'" Howard said. "And I was like, 'All right.' You know, cause at that point me and Rick Carlisle wasn't seeing eye to eye. They went from playing me to sitting me down. And they brought in Shawn Marion and so I seen the writing on the wall. So for me it was just understanding that, you know, it's time to move on."
The timing of Howard's trade highlights the business side of sports. Although basketball is certainly entertaining, players are often traded with little notice before a deal is struck.
Howard also shared that he was unaware of how poorly the Wizards were performing at the time of his trade. The forward also shared he was traded during the Gilbert Arenas incident where he reportedly brought guns into the Wizards locker room.
"Now the unfortunate thing was I didn't know the Wizards was at the other side of the pole as far as being a bad team cause I didn't pay attention to other teams. I was so wrapped in us being good. So going to an organization like that, it was just like, well (expletive), I gotta get ready to change again. And also, the Gilbert Arenas situation was going on. Just that whole situation in itself. And like they say, the grass ain't always greener on the other side."
Howard spent just one season in Washington. The forward then jumped to the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011 and 2012. Howard played 10 seasons in the NBA and spent most of his career in Dallas.
Howard retired in 2014, but began his coaching career two years later. Howard is currently the head coach of the UNT Dallas Trailblazers men's basketball team.
