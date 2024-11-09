Former NBA Guard Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing
Former NBA veteran guard and first-round draft pick Delonte West has been arrested yet again.
According to TMZ, West was accused of trespassing in the state of Virginia. West was thrown behind bars in Virginia on Nov. 2, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
The FCPD said that the allegations came down on Nov. 1 after a person reported that West would not leave an area in Huntington from which he was banned.
He was arrested shortly after that and held on a $1,000 bond.
West was released from custody on Nov. 3. West has been charged with a misdemeanor and is now due in court for a hearing on the matter in January.
This arrest is just the latest in a long list of legal troubles for West. One of his first instances came in 2009 when he was pulled over for a traffic violation while riding a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle.
During the stop, it was discovered that West had a 9mm Beretta pistol in his waistband, a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver strapped to his leg, and a Remington 870 shotgun in a guitar case across his back. He was subsequently arrested and had a court appearance on Nov. 20.
Prior to his incident this month, earlier this year, he was arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia, again for violating the terms of his previous release and resisting arrest. He was found unresponsive by police officers after a brief chase and was administered Narcan.
It's been a tough road for West, as he has battled with bipolar disorder and did not have the best of childhoods growing up in Maryland.
West didn't have the best childhood, so he decided to focus on basketball, and he was pretty good at it. He attended Saint Joesph's and was widely regarded as the best backcourt in the country, along with John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Award winner Jameer Nelson.
In his final year at Saint Joseph's, he averaged 18.9 points and 6.7 assists, shooting 41 percent from three-point range. His efforts helped the 2003–04 Saint Joseph's Hawks to go 27–0 in the regular season and earn an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Saint Joseph's finished the season at 30–2.
West then went on to the NBA, where the Boston Celtics drafted him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft.
He went on to play for four teams, including the Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks.
He last played for the Texas Legends of the then-NBA D-League.